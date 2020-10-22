Late Notorious B.I.G. Selling Pepsi In New Commercial

(AllHipHop News)
The Notorious B.I.G. is hawking Pepsi from beyond the grave.
An unreleased freestyle by the late rapper has been turned into an advertisement by the soft drink behemoth.
According to Variety, Pepsi teamed up with DJ Enuff and Cey Adams to rework a freestyle from B.I.G., which espouses the virtues of drinking aa three-liter bottle of the soda.
The Notorious B.I.G., born Christopher Wallace, originally dropped the verse about Pepsi in 1997 when he was recording at D&D studios with DJ Enuff.
The verse was remastered, and Pepsi created a short animated video for the spot which dropped today (October 21st).
The news comes as The Notorious B.I.G. is set to be inducted posthumously into the Rock and roll Hall of Fame on November 7th.
While he was alive, Biggie released one album: Ready To Die (1994). His second album Life After Death was released on March 25th, 1997, 16 days after he was cut down in Los Angeles in front of the Petersen Automotive Museum.
Unfortunately, no one has ever been arrested for the murder of one of the world’s best-known rap stars.