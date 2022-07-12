Late Rapper Mac Miller Gets A New Mural On Recording Studio Where He Used To Record

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Mac Miller will be getting a huge mural on a recording studio where he recorded some of his earliest recordings. Read more!

Late rapper Mac Miller will be memorialized in a mural in Etna, PA.

According to WTAE, an artist named Gustavo Zermeño Jr., a Los Angeles artist will be coming to the green community just outside of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to create the work on a building on the corner of Walnut and Butler streets.

Zermeño Jr. has a history of doing murals in honor of the artist. An additional reason why he was selected was that Karen Meyers, Mac Miller’s mother, called and personally requested him to do it.

“For me, it’s an honor,” Zermeño Jr. said. “Not only do I love his music, but he’s been a huge inspiration, just throughout the years. When I’m painting, I’m always listening to music, so he’s on heavy rotation.”

This building is essential to the legacy of the artist’s career. Within the spot is a studio that the “Good News” rapper used to record some of his earlier works.

Another mural was unveiled in Pittsburg two years ago on Miller’s 28th birthday by Jeremy Raymer. Pittsburgh was one of three cities, along with Los Angeles and New York, that honored Mac Miller on that special birthday, a few days after a new album, Circles, dropped, according to Next Pittsburgh.

“There are quite a few renditions of Mac that have gone up,” Jeremy Raymer said about the piece. “I wanted to do something a bit different. It’s kind of like a three-quarter profile view, a quintessential ‘distant gaze’ look that I like to do in my work. It’s like he’s tipping his cap to the city of Pittsburgh.”

A month ago, Zermeño Jr. created a mural on an outside basketball court featuring some of the biggest Lakers legends: Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul Jamar, Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, and more.