Latto’s Dirty Panties Too Much For eBay

People were bidding thousands of dollars for Latto’s used underwear before eBay shut down the rapper’s auction.

No one won the bidding war for Latto’s panties due to eBay’s used clothing policy.

Latto put her cheetah-print underwear up for auction on eBay with one person offering close to $100,000 for the panties. The listing was taken down by eBay, which doesn’t allow used clothing to be sold on its platform.

“Used underwear and socks are not allowed,” eBay notes on its site. “Other used clothing must follow our policy. We have a used clothing policy so buyers can be confident they’ll get clean, stain-free items when they buy on eBay. Health and hygiene is also one of our top priorities, so our policy outlines why certain items can’t be sold on the site.”

Latto created the eBay auction in response to a Twitter user, who trolled her for wearing the same pair of panties at least twice. The RCA Records rapper responded to the tweet on Sunday (January 29).

“Oh no, it’s the panty police,” she wrote via Twitter.

Latto launched the auction for her used panties, joking that she “can’t wear them twice” on Monday (January 30). She advertised the underwear “as seen on Latto multiple times” in a description on Instagram. She also made the panties her profile picture on social media.