Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Students were excited to see the rapper come back for a visit and spend time with them.

Lovejoy High School students were treated to an unforgettable homecoming. On Friday (October 6), “Big Energy” rapper Latto stopped by her alma mater with a huge surprise. While posing with the homecoming court and cheerleading squad, the chart-topper handed over a $35,000 donation to the school, signing it “Big Latto.”

Latto donated $35k to her old high school’s homecoming 🥺 pic.twitter.com/RUQDiLrxDf — The Female Rap Room (@girlsinrap) October 7, 2023

Latto didn’t just drop off money but kicked it with her fellow Wild Cats, including the homecoming queen who flipped this fun TikTok with the “Issa Party” fly girl.

The Rap Game winner was fully engaged and said “It’s always good to show love to where you came from,” as reported by FOX 5.

Latto also brought hundreds of kids from the school grub from a local Wingstop store. After hanging at her old school, it was back to business. The rapper has been promoting her new venture with Halls cough drops.

“Get that energy right with @halls_us Pep Talks! I wrote down my favorite pep talks inside their wrappers, check em’ out at Amazon.com,” she captioned a post on Instagram.