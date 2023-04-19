Latto “Laughing All The Way To The Bank” Amid Claims She Photoshopped Coachella Crowd 

Latto was trending online following her impressive performance at the weekend for her 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival set where she brought out several rising star female rappers.
However, the “Big Energy” hitmaker was trending for all the wrong reasons as fans reacted to an image Latto shared of the festival crowd. Eagle-eyed followers speculated she edited the photo after noticing multiple people replicated in the crowd. Many concert goers also had warped hands, indicating somebody digitally altered the photo.
“Nicki said “Photoshop the sales/streams” and Latto went on to photoshop her crowd😭,” read one tweet. “I’ll be waiting for a Nicki bar on this one-”
Another Twitter user replied to Latto, saying, “you gotta photoshop crowds now … those “fans” are edited 😭”
Latto Denies Altering Image Of Coachella Crowd
However, Latto is laughing off the speculation and took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday (Apr. 18) to reject and claims she photoshopped the Coachella crowd.
“Never photoshopped a crowd lmao I expanded it so it would fit in my Instagram swipe without getting cut off but it was clearly [f#####] up so I didn’t end up using it & just posted the wrong version by accident on Twitter babes,” Latto wrote.
In another IG Story post, she said she quoted her song “Do It” saying she is “laughing all the way to the bank.”
In a final word to her haters, Latto also shared a video of her performing her hit “Another Nasty Song” at Coachella.
“Haters will say it’s photoshopped :/” she captioned the post.
Saweetie joined Latto on the Coachella stage to perform “Bi— From Da Souf (Remix),” as did Lola Brooke, who ran across the stage to deliver her hit, “Don’t Play Wit It.”
TiaCorine and Latto also performed their unreleased “Freaky T” remix, due out later this week.