Latto “Laughing All The Way To The Bank” Amid Claims She Photoshopped Coachella Crowd 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Fans accused Latto of digitally altering her crowd at Coachella after noticing inconsistencies in an image the rapper shared.

Latto was trending online following her impressive performance at the weekend for her 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival set where she brought out several rising star female rappers.

However, the “Big Energy” hitmaker was trending for all the wrong reasons as fans reacted to an image Latto shared of the festival crowd. Eagle-eyed followers speculated she edited the photo after noticing multiple people replicated in the crowd. Many concert goers also had warped hands, indicating somebody digitally altered the photo.

“Nicki said “Photoshop the sales/streams” and Latto went on to photoshop her crowd😭,” read one tweet. “I’ll be waiting for a Nicki bar on this one-”

Nicki said “Photoshop the sales/streams” and Latto went on to photoshop her crowd😭 I’ll be waiting for a Nicki bar on this one- pic.twitter.com/cTGBkZJXTM — Orion (@compensatenicki) April 18, 2023

Another Twitter user replied to Latto, saying, “you gotta photoshop crowds now … those “fans” are edited 😭”

you gotta photoshop crowds now … those “fans” are edited 😭 pic.twitter.com/J24NrjL0XJ — imy🍸hook (@ilyhooked) April 18, 2023

Latto Denies Altering Image Of Coachella Crowd

However, Latto is laughing off the speculation and took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday (Apr. 18) to reject and claims she photoshopped the Coachella crowd.

“Never photoshopped a crowd lmao I expanded it so it would fit in my Instagram swipe without getting cut off but it was clearly [f#####] up so I didn’t end up using it & just posted the wrong version by accident on Twitter babes,” Latto wrote.

#Latto is being called out for photoshopping the crowd during her Coachella performance… she responds pic.twitter.com/VAjAL43sIC — Virtual Celebrity News Network (@ddukelantern) April 18, 2023

In another IG Story post, she said she quoted her song “Do It” saying she is “laughing all the way to the bank.”

In a final word to her haters, Latto also shared a video of her performing her hit “Another Nasty Song” at Coachella.

“Haters will say it’s photoshopped :/” she captioned the post.

Saweetie joined Latto on the Coachella stage to perform “Bi— From Da Souf (Remix),” as did Lola Brooke, who ran across the stage to deliver her hit, “Don’t Play Wit It.”

TiaCorine and Latto also performed their unreleased “Freaky T” remix, due out later this week.