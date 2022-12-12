Latto Tapped For Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve Party

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Sia and Latto have been announced as two of the many guests who will join Miley Cyrus on her New Year’s Eve special. Read more!

Miley Cyrus announced three more guests set to appear on her New Year’s Eve Party.

During an appearance on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” the “Wrecking Ball” singer revealed more of the lineup set to appear on her New Year’s Eve Party special.

Miley told host Jimmy Fallon Sia, Latto, and Rae Sremmurd would be joining herself and co-host Dolly Parton for the NBC televised event.

“Sia is coming. She’s one of my favorite artists,” the singer revealed via Billboard, adding, “We have Latto (and) Rae Sremmurd, who are friends of mine.”

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party is scheduled for December 31st, streaming live from Miami.

“As we get closer to the show, I want to start revealing who else we have. But the lineup is very me,” Miley explained. “It is curated in a way that makes no sense, but makes total sense.”