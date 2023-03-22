Latto Does Community Service To Get Gun Charges Dropped

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Charges connected to “Boom Pt. 2” confession are at the center of her legal troubles.

While she has spent a lot of time pushing her new music and rising to the top of the chart, Atlanta rapper Latto has been facing serious gun charges over the two years.

Now reports say, the bombshell has done the stand-up thing, completed service hours, and will maybe get the charges dropped.

TMZ reports Latto was nabbed by law enforcement in May 2021 for carrying a loaded firearm and carrying a concealed weapon at the LAX airport on her way to Alabama.

Latto was boarding a private flight but still was flagged by the airport’s security and police. Officers detained her for several hours but later released her. The “Big Energy” chart-topper was able to hop on the flight and make a concert later that night.

This is the same case she rapped about on the recently dropped Mello Buckzz’s track, “Boom Pt. 2.”

“I got locked up in the airport, g###### forgot the gun,” she rapped on the track.

Her team negotiated with the prosecutor to have her enter a year-long diversion program. She started her classes in April 2022.

Since then, she is believed to have completed the required gun safety course and knocked out 120 hours of community service. In return, the firearm charge would be dropped. A hearing in April 2023 will decide if the work she did satisfies the court.