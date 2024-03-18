Latto Splurges On Spring Break With 5-Figure Tab At Miami Steakhouse

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Latto supplied one restaurant with plenty of business as she enjoyed several meals at the establishment.

Latto spent thousands of dollars at one restaurant during her Spring Break adventures in Miami. The RCA Records rapper revealed she paid more than $10,000 for food and drinks at Miami’s Papi Steak.

“I done spent over 10k in 3 days at this restaurant,” she wrote on Instagram Stories. “It’s so worth it tho.”

A rep for Papi Steak confirmed Latto’s spending to the Miami Herald, which kept track of her Spring Break activities. She performed at the LIV nightclub at Fontainebleau – located a few miles away from the steakhouse – after eating a meal at the restaurant on Sunday night.

Latto partied at Spring Break in Miami a few weeks before her trip to Cleveland for the NCAA Women’s Final Four. She will headline the NCAA’s Super Saturday Concert, which is scheduled for April 6. The free concert will be held at the Cleveland Public Auditorium.

“I am excited to bring the energy to Cleveland and perform at the NCAA Super Saturday Concert Presented by AT&T,” Latto said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to supporting the growth of women’s basketball and continue to empower the entire female community.”

Fans attending the upcoming concert will hear Latto perform her latest single “Sunday Service,” which dropped in February. The song was speculated to be a diss track, but Latto denied it. A line from the song was thought to be a shot at Ice Spice, whose song “Think U The S### (Fart)’ was allegedly aimed at Latto.

“These b###### corny, soon as monkey see, then you know monkey do/Do you rap or do you tweet?/’Cause I can’t tell, get in the booth, b####/Stop all that m############ yelling, ho/’Cause I ain’t buying what you’re selling, ho/Think I’m the s###? B####, I know it, ho/Jesus walked on water, I got ice boiling though,” she rapped.

Watch the “Sunday Service” music video below.