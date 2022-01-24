Latto Teams With Sprite & The Atlanta Hawks For Augmented Reality Experience

Atlanta-raised rapper Alyssa “Latto” Stephens is entering the augmented reality world. The “Big Energy” performer partnered with Sprite and the Atlanta Hawks to launch a series of immersive, high-tech appearances.

Latto will be presented virtually inside the State Farm Arena on Friday, January 28. Fans in attendance at that Atlanta Hawks basketball game against the Boston Celtics will live through a grand finale surprise as well.

One of the Hawks’ “Forever 404” nights will follow the January 28th sporting event. The special showcase pays homage to the past, present, and future of Atlanta’s culture.

“As an Atlanta Hawks fan, it is a huge honor for me to support my team and my city during the next ‘Forever 404’ night,” said Latto. “We have created an unforgettable experience for fans by using innovative technology that is, without a doubt, the future of entertainment.”

Metro Atlanta residents will also have the ability to access Latto’s virtual performance through AR by scanning Sprite products. Additionally, any Sprite product purchased in the area can be scanned at sprite.com to automatically unlock prizes such as an exclusive meet-and-greet with Latto, jerseys, and tickets to the January 28 game.

“We are thrilled to team up with Sprite to engage all Hawks’ fans in attendance for an immersive virtual performance at Friday night’s game,” said Andrew Saltzman, Hawks’ EVP and Chief Revenue Officer. “As we continue to find innovative ways to enhance our in-game fan experience at State Farm Arena, we believe this night will be memorable for all.”

The Atlanta-based You Are Here (YAH) agency produced the unique tech components for the Latto/Sprite/Hawks campaign by teaming up with Georgia State University’s Creative Media Industries Institute. Plus, fans will be able to watch a bonus video that captures Latto’s volumetric scans the day after the game.

“We have seen firsthand how uniting sports and entertainment engages people through shared passions,” says Ryan Duffy, President, Creative & Strategy, YAH. “Augmented reality is one of the most valuable and exciting tech trends right now – and for good reason. We’re excited to marry our commitment to our clients with ground-breaking technology.”

Ryan Duffy continues, “This unique fusion of sports, entertainment, and technology is truly a reflection of and tribute to our great city of Atlanta. This ‘Forever 404’ night is particularly special, and it has all come together thanks to the generous support from Sprite.”