Latto Threatens To Beat Up Fan After Something Is Thrown At Her

Latto, an Atlanta native, had to remind a fan not to mess with the “A” during one of her recent concerts. While performing “What’s Happening,” an individual threw something at her, prompting her to action.

“You want your ## beat? Throw it again,” she said, between rapping her bars. “Throw it again and I’m gonna beat you’re a##.”

The incident comes weeks after Latto won the Best Female Hip-Hop Artist at the BET Awards on June 25.

Latto’s performance of her viral hit, “Put It On Da Floor,” at the 2023 BET Awards was deemed show-stealing. She also received one of the most highly sought-after awards of the night.

In her acceptance speech, Latto expressed her gratitude to her fellow nominees and recognized the trailblazing women who made it possible for her to achieve this milestone. She also acknowledged the exceptional talent within the category and enthusiastically shouted out a list of other deserving women.

“Shout-out to some of the women I think should’ve been nominated,” Latto said. “Doechii, I love you, baby. Maya The Don, Flo Milli. Oh my god, I can’ think. Mello Buckzz, TiaCorine. Shout-out to all the women. We killin’ it. This is the year of the female, the year of women. Hopefully we gon’ see an all-female tour, you feel me? Very soon. Keep killin’ it.”