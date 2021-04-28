Lauren London Back Acting In “Without Remorse” After Nipsey Hussle’s Death

Lauren London explains how her kids inspired her to get back to work after Nipsey Hussle’s death.

Lauren London was determined to return to work following the death of Nipsey Hussle to inspire her children.

The 36-year-old actress’ former partner was shot dead in March 2019, but Lauren thinks it’s important to set a good example for her kids by returning to work.

Lauren – who had four-year-old son Kross with Nipsey, as well as 11-year-old son Kameron with Lil Wayne – said: “We can’t stop, you know? We do have a purpose, all of us, and it’s important for my sons to see me moving forward with grief, not just curling up in a ball, because I curled up in a ball for a long time.

“But especially for my eldest son because he’s just a little more aware … But we will continue moving on as we had to, as he would want us to.”

Lauren stars opposite Michael B. Jordan, Jodie Turner-Smith and Jamie Bell in “Without Remorse,” and she actually filmed the movie shortly after Nipsey’s death.

She told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “We shot it in 2019 I believe – and forgive me, my memory doesn’t serve me so well after grief and everything.

“Michael reached out to me as a friend and he was so unsure if I was even going to ever work again. And he was like, ‘Look, I’m unsure if this is what you want to do, but I have to follow my intuition, I have to ask you if can you just read the script.'”

Lauren also admitted that Nipsey’s death has changed how she approaches her career.

She said: “Moving forward in my life, I kind of don’t want to do anything that I can’t really truthfully contribute and I felt like I could truthfully contribute to this project.”