Lauren London On Anniversary Of Nipsey Hussle’s Death: “Nothing Was Ever The Same”

Lauren London remembered her late boyfriend Nipsey Hussle by sharing her feelings on the anniversary of his death.

Lauren London paid tribute to her late boyfriend Nipsey Hussle via social media.

The actress reflected on Nipsey Hussle’s passing in an Instagram post on Friday (March 31). Lauren London described her anxiety over facing the anniversary of his death.

“I hold my breath all of March knowing I have to face the memory of the day you transitioned,” she wrote. “Holding on to ancient wisdom but the pain is the pain and nothing was ever the same… Eternal Being Ermias Asghedom I Love You.”

Lauren London included a quote from Baha’i sacred writings in her remembrance of Nipsey Hussle. Her post featured two photos of the slain rapper.

Nipsey Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, was shot and killed outside his clothing store in Los Angeles in March 2019. He was 33.

Last year, a jury convicted Eric Holder Jr. of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Nipsey Hussle. Jurors also found Holder guilty of attempted voluntary manslaughter, assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.

A judge sentenced Holder to 60 years to life in prison in February. Holder was not eligible for the death penalty.

View Lauren London’s Nipsey Hussle tribute below.