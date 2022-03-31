Lauren London Pays Tribute To Nipsey Hussle On Anniversary Of His Death

Lauren London marked the third anniversary of Nipsey Hussle’s death by honoring the late rapper on social media.

The actress honored Nipsey Hussle in an Instagram post on Thursday (March 31). Lauren London declared she’d forever love the late rapper, who is the father of her son Kross.

“Loving You,” she wrote. “Here. There. Then. Now. Forever and After. Long Live The King Ermias Asghedom. Hussle Man.”

Lauren London also shared more Nipsey Hussle tributes on her Instagram Stories. One featured a heartfelt message about his presence remaining with her even in death.

“I may not see you but I feel you in the moon and the stars and the seasons always changing,” the message read. “Telling me though I may seem alone that you never really left.”

Last year, Lauren London opened up about losing Nipsey Hussle in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. Since his death, she’s been on a “quest for peace.”

“I lost what I would say is the love of my life, so I had to go so deep within myself,” she explained. “I was so in a dark space and it was just like, ‘What is this? Who am I? God, please show me.’ When you’re facing God face-on, you’re asking real questions and you want real answers. It wasn’t for play. I really wanted to know what was going on.”

Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed in 2019. His alleged killer Eric Holder is still awaiting trial for murder.