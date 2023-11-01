Lauryn Hill Says She Can “Barely Talk” After Canceling Another Show

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lauryn Hill was forced to postpone another show due to ongoing vocal issues, leaving fans. Disappointed. Check out her full statement.

Lauryn Hill has postponed shows in Philadelphia and Texas due to ongoing vocal issues.

The 48-year-old singer postponed her Monday performance at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, as a result of suffering from vocal strain over the past week.

“As you may know, I’ve been doing my best to overcome a serious case of vocal strain/injury over the past week or so,” the Grammy winner wrote hours before the concert.

“I fought through the last couple shows, pushing my voice, and masking the injury with medication. This isn’t safe or sustainable,” she continued. “I woke up this morning hoping to have enough voice to get through tonight, but I can barely talk let alone sing or rap.”

The cancellation came a week after the R&B star postponed a Philadelphia date. She is currently on her 25th anniversary tour, celebrating her 1998 album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

“I need to heal and rest the voice in order to continue the tour. For these reasons, sadly, my doctors have advised me to postpone tonight’s show,” Lauryn explained in the post.

“Much love to all of you for your support, and I look forward to coming back to Texas soon.”

The “Doo-Wop” singer has not yet announced the rescheduled dates for the shows.

Lauryn kicked off her tour on 8 September in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She is set to hit cities including Los Angeles, Seattle, Atlanta and Miami, before wrapping up in Boston, Massachusetts, on 13 December.