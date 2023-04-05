Lauryn Hill Celebrating ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’ 25th Anniversary With Special Performance 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill turns 25 later this year, and Lauryn Hill has announced a special concert in tribute to her iconic debut.

25 years after its release, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is still widely considered a Hip-Hop masterpiece and will be celebrated as such at an upcoming concert.

The iconic singer/rapper rocketed to global superstardom after releasing her debut solo LP in 1998. The project sold 422,624 copies in its first week and earned Lauryn Hill scores of accolades. She picked up five Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, and became the first woman to win five or more golden gramophones in a single night. The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill is also credited as the first Hip-Hop album to win an Album of the Year Grammy.

Earlier this week, Ms. Lauryn Hill announced a special concert later this summer to celebrate 25 years of the Diamond certified album. The rare performance will take place at the Wolf Trap venue in Vienna, Virginia, on Jun. 9. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Although she doesn’t perform often, Lauryn Hill has a few other shows planned ahead of the monumental anniversary. Fans can see her co-headline Essence Festival’s 50 Years of Hip-Hop celebration in New Orleans during the Fourth of July weekend, where she is slated to perform The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill.

She is also on the star-studded lineup for the annual Roots Picnic during the weekend of Jun. 2-4. She will also headline and perform her iconic album to honor the 25th anniversary.

Next month, Lauryn will also make a special appearance at Mary J. Blige’s Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit in Atlanta, GA on May 13.