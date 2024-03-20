Grammy Hall Of Fame To Induct Lauryn Hill’s “The Miseducation” & De La Soul’s “3 Feet High And Rising”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Grammy-winning rap legends add another accolade to their respective résumés.

Two classic Hip-Hop albums will receive special recognition from The Recording Academy. Lauryn Hill’s The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill and De La Soul’s 3 Feet High and Rising are part of the 2024 Grammy Hall Of Fame class.

Four albums and six singles will be included as the latest inductees for the Grammy Hall Of Fame. Recordings by Guns N’ Roses, Donna Summer, Wanda Jackson, The Doobie Brothers and other acts also made the cut.

“We’re proud to unveil the diverse mix of recordings entering the Grammy Hall Of Fame in its 50th year,” stated Harvey Mason Jr., Recording Academy CEO. “The music showcased here has played a pivotal role in shaping our cultural landscape, and it’s a true honor to recognize these albums and recordings, along with the profound influence each has had on music and beyond.”

After opening at No. 1, The Miseducation spent four total weeks atop the Billboard 200 chart in 1998. The Fugees member’s debut album became the first Hip-Hop project to win the Grammy Award for Album Of The Year.

De La Soul dropped 3 Feet High and Rising in 1989. Numerous music publications have listed the trio’s debut LP as one of the greatest Hip-Hop albums of all time.

The Recording Academy will officially honor the 2024 inducted recordings at the inaugural Grammy Hall Of Fame Gala and Concert. That event takes place on May 21 at The Novo Theater in Los Angeles.