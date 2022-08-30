Laverne Cox Mistaken For Beyoncé during Serena Williams’ U.S. Open Tennis Match

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Actress Laverne Cox was mistaken for Beyoncé last night at the U.S. Open. Read more!

Laverne Cox was mistaken for Beyoncé at a U.S. Open tennis match on Monday night.

The “Orange Is the New Black” actress was spotted in the crowd at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, where Serena Williams beat Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic in one of her final games before she retires.

Laverne, who wore a black dress and matching face mask to the sporting event, soon began trending on social media as fans became convinced that music superstar Beyoncé was in the crowd.

“Not me getting mistaken for @beyonce at the #USOpen tonight then trending on Twitter as the internet cackles over the mistaken identity. These tweets are funny as hell. Enjoy!!! Go @serenawilliams #GOAT #SerenaWilliams #Beyonce,” she wrote on Instagram.

Laverne had a lot of fun with the Beyoncé comparisons and also shared a number of humorous memes she had been sent.

“The fact that this is Laverne Cox has me screaming,” one fan wrote, while another added: “Was Beyoncé at the US Open or not? This Bey/Laverne Cox confusion is sending me.”