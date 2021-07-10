Law Makers Call ‘Porn’ A National Crisis

Lawmakers are about to target the billion dollar pornography industry, claiming popular websites like OnlyFans and PornHub have caused the national crisis!

More than a third of the nation believes that America is in the middle of the public health crisis, related to pornography.

According to the Atlantic, 16 states have already passed resolutions with this declaration.

And more are soon to come at the recommendation of the National Center on Sexual Exploitation, which believes that the increase of access to porn is the root cause of elevated sexual activity teens and sexual violence against women, problems in marriage, sex trafficking, and is “potentially biologically addictive.”

In a recent poll, conducted by the site, porn is not necessarily seen as a public health crisis but a part of life. 53% said it was not, 25% said it was and the rest had no opinion.

Most people said that they spend less than 20 minutes a week watching porn. 6% said that they started watching porn before becoming a teenager.

While 79% of those asked to participate believed that the porn was not addictive, 17% said that they did or had struggled with porn addiction.

Over the last year, particularly for adult entertainment, the social-distancing and quarantining mandates helped spike profits in the market.

Platforms like OnlyFans and Modetize are now allowing “actors” in the industry (particularly females and members of the LGBTQIAA+ community) to earn the top profits.

Now, OnlyFans is reportedly seeking a $1 billion valuation and is changing its focus from porn to lifestyle.

According to Bloomberg, “It also raked in more than $400 million last year, taking a 20-percent fee as it handled more than $2 billion in sales last year after demand exploded during coronavirus lockdowns.

In total, OnlyFans has paid out more than $3 billion to its 1.25 million creators”

No health crisis, but a lot of money being made.

As of July 2021, Pornhub, one of the most successful online porn sites, is worth between $1.5 billion and $2 billion.

It has over 23 million registered users and 1 million daily visits, people seem to come in droves to the site.

But does that make it a public health concern— despite having so many people checking for it?

More stats are gonna have to be shared.

All this seems to do is be misplacing blame for a larger problem in America: Hyper or Over-sexualization.

According to research conducted in 2011 by the University at Buffalo “on average, 83% of women featured in [Rolling Stone] magazine were sexualized, in contrast to 17% of men.

It was discovered that within those statistics, women were 1000% more likely to be featured in ‘hyper-sexualized images,’ defined as images objectifying the subjects by portraying them as “ready and available for sex” rather than ‘sexy.’”

Porn is a lucrative afterthought of a larger national psychology of freakiness.

It is not a crisis. It is the byproduct of warped American desire, not a crisis.