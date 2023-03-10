Lawsuit Filed Against Jay-Z’s Cannabis Company Claiming Weed Smuggling

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The parent company is at the center of the complaint and denies allegations.

Rapper-turned-mogul Jay-Z is about to catch some legal smoke after a lawsuit claimed his cannabis brand has been smuggling, hustling, and a bunch of other bad things since its launch.

According to SFGate.com, Jay-Z’s Monogram cannabis is accused of illegally transporting its product across the country, moving it from California to New York. While cannabis is legal in the states, it continues to be a federal Schedule 1 substance under the Control Substances Act— and illegal to be shipped, the DEA informs.

Monogram is also under the gun as a complaint alleges the company filed reports that were not accurate and practiced gender discrimination.

The complaint was filed last month by Cathi Clay, a former vice president at The Parent Company (TPCO), the parent company to Monogram.

In the lawsuit, she claimed TPCO executives harassed and discriminated against her because she was a woman. After she filed a whistleblower report, one that reported the brand violated state cannabis regulations and submitted inaccurate financial records, Clay says the group of executives retaliated against her.

Jay-Z is included because Monogram is the cannabis brand connected to him and his Roc Nation company, working with Jadakiss, 2 Chainz, and Curren$y to promote. He is also the Chief Visionary Officer for TPCO.

An official statement from TPCO states all of the allegations put forth by Clay are “false.”