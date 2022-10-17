Lawyer Desperate To Find 6ix9ine Gets Approval To Serve His Probation Officer With Lawsuit

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A rapper named Six9 is pursuing legal action against Tekashi 6ix9ine over the controversial artist’s stage name.

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s probation officer has been dragged into the polarizing rapper’s trademark dispute.

According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, attorney David Chase LanCarte received approval to serve 6ix9ine’s probation officer Sandra Osman with a lawsuit. LanCarte represents an artist named Warren Hamilton a.k.a. Six9 in a legal battle over Daniel Hernandez a.k.a. 6ix9ine’s stage name.

“Since I was admitted pro hac vice to appear and represent Plaintiff in the reference case, I have worked diligently to locate and serve Defendant Hernandez to no avail,” LanCarte explained. “I have also provided status updates to the Court concerning Plaintiffs efforts to try and serve Defendant Hernandez. Despite, Plaintiffs best efforts, Plaintiff has been unable to serve Defendant Hernandez who appears to be constantly on the move and surrounded by security.”

LanCarte planned to serve 6ix9ine’s lawyers at one point but faced more problems. As AllHipHop reported, attorney Robert Meloni and his law firm opted to stop representing 6ix9ine.

“On October 7, 2022, Attorney Robert Meloni filed a response with this Court, explaining that he no longer represents Mr. Hernandez, that he is withdrawing from every federal and state case that he represents Mr. Hernandez in, that Mr. Meloni does not have any way of contacting Mr. Hernandez, that Mr. Meloni does not know Mr. Hernandez current or last-known address, that Mr. Hernandez does not have an email address, that Mr. Hernandez does not have a business attorney, business manager, or personal manager, and that therefore the proposed alternative service on Mr. Meloni would not give Mr. Hernandez notice of the present action,” LanCarte noted.

Meloni’s withdrawal forced LanCarte to find another way to serve 6ix9ine.

“Given that personal service on Defendant Hernandez has become even more frustrated by Mr. Meloni’ s withdrawal as counsel and inability to communicate with Defendant Hernandez, Plaintiff has amended his motion for alternative service and requested that the Court now allow for alternative service on Defendant Hernandez by serving Defendant Hernandez’s probation officer, United States Probation Officer Sandra A. Osman of the Southern District of New York,” LanCarte wrote. “For the reasons given in Plaintiffs amended motion for alternative service, such proposed service is reasonably calculated to provide quick and sufficient notice to Defendant Hernandez of this present action.”

He added, “Plaintiffs request for an extension of time to serve Defendant Hernandez is not sought for delay, but so that justice can be done and the proceedings before this Court can move forward efficiently and without any further delay.”

U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres granted the request on Monday (October 17). The deadline for serving 6ix9ine was extended until December 18.