Lawyer Of Kenneth Petty’s Rape Accuser Suggests Nicki Minaj’s Team is Responsible For “Heavily Edited” Old Clip Resurfacing  

Jennifer Hough seemingly retracted her claims against Kenneth Petty; her lawyer says: “Nicki’s team should post the entire conversation.”

Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty were trending on Twitter earlier this week (Aug. 24) after an old video resurfaced, seemingly of his accuser Jennifer Hough claiming she was pressured into pressing rape charges against him.

The now-viral video features Jennifer Hough stating that she wanted to drop the charges during the trial but was not permitted to do so in court. However, her lawyer claims the old recording is “heavily edited,” adding, “Nicki’s team should post the entire conversation.”

Kenneth Petty was convicted of first-degree attempted rape in 1995. He spent roughly four years in prison after Jennifer Hough alleged that he raped her in 1994.

The resurfaced recording begins with Jennifer Hough explaining what she said to the judge during the 90s trial. “Your Honor. I’m the person who pressed the charges, I would like to drop the charges. I made a huge mistake.” Hough claims the response was “Take it to the D.A.,” adding, “nobody wanted to hear s###.”

When asked if she was told she would go to jail for recanting her story, Jennifer Hough said that was not the case before claiming she wrote a letter instead. “I wrote the letter. I gave it to the D.A. and then I showed up at court.” Check out the clip below.

Kenneth Petty Rape Accuser Appears To Retract Allegations

Nicki Minaj addressed the alleged letter during an episode of her Queen Radio show in November 2019. “When the alleged accuser wrote a letter to the judge asking to recant the statements, she was told that she would go to jail for 90 days, allegedly, if she recants the statement,” the rapper said.

In the letter, Jennifer Hough alleges she stated, “I was pressured to press charges against him and that I wanted to drop the charges.” She added, “I didn’t want him to go to jail. I was young, I was 16.”

Jennifer Hough’s Attorney Says Clip is “Old” & “Heavily Editied”

However, Hough’s attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn said the resurfaced clip is doctored and claimed further evidence against Petty will emerge in the ongoing civil trial.

“The video clips online are old heavily edited clips between Jennifer and Black,” the attorney told Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee via text message. “Nicki’s team should post the entire conversation and not just snippets. We are not worried! In fact, the Queens DA is in the process of compiling over 200 pages of documents stemming from the 1994/5 rape hearing and conviction which we will use in our civil case against Kenneth.”

In August 2021, Hough filed a $20 million lawsuit against Kenneth Petty and Nicki Minaj for harassment and intimidation.

Blackburn also told Radar Online, “the same man that threatened her life on IG live does not deserve a comment. Ask that rapist to explain the transcript from his plea hearing where he admitted to attempting to rape Jennifer.”

During her interview with The Real earlier this year, Jennifer alleged her family forced her to retract her rape allegations. Check out the clip below.

Jennifer Hough Details Her Rape Allegations Against Kenneth Petty