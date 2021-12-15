Tory Lanez Lawyer Says Someone Else Shot Megan Thee Stallion – And It Will Be Proven In Court

A lawyer for Tory Lanez claims to have evidence that will prove the Canadian artist did not shoot Megan Thee Stallion in her feet!

It has been months since anyone has heard anything about the Megan thee Stallion and Tory Lanez shooting, but now, new information about that night is coming forth.

A witness, who was there that night, is telling law enforcement that they saw the “2021 Glamour Woman of the Year” fighting her female friend right before she was shot in the foot.

According to TMZ, a detective testified at the preliminary hearing for the upcoming trial.

The detective said a witness saw everything and believes that the muzzle flash of the gun was closer to the friend, Kelsey than the love interest, Tory Lanez.

This seems to be good news for Tory Lanez.

His lawyer, Shawn Holley, is saying that the evidence points to someone else other than her client.

She shared that this news “corroborated by the gunshot residue found on the other female’s hands.” Holley continued, “It was further established that Megan gave several inconsistent accounts of what happened that night and that she omitted key information to the police.”

One of the switch-ups that Megan said in her story is that it was “glass” in her foot and not a “bullet.”

The “Cry Baby” chart-topper says that she did not originally say that Tory Lanez shot her because she was afraid the officer might shoot him. This all happened around the time of the 2020 civil unrest prompted by rampant police-involved killings of Black people last year.

The “Line Up The Flex” rapper’s lawyer remarked, “We look forward to the opportunity to cross-examine her at trial about the numerous inconsistencies in her story.”

But not so fast Holy Holley … the detective also said that before shooting Megan, Tory Lanez shouted “dance b#### dance!”

He also said that from a jailhouse the Canadian artist made a call to Kelsey and apologized for the actions he committed while drunk.

This story is developing.