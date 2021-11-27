LeBron James Fined Over Crotch Grabbing Antics

LeBron James is in the news again, for the wrong reasons. This time he was hit with a $15,000 fine for grabbing his balls!

Mega-athlete LeBron James got two fans ejected from the Indiana Pacer vs. the Los Angeles Lakers game on Friday, November 26th for grabbing their privates.

And when he did the same gesture, the league hit him with a $15,000 fine.

There is an old saying that fits perfectly here… what’s good for the goose is also good for the gander.

In a video, you can see LeBron hopping from side to side, while cupping his groin in folly.

On the streets, this act is one of the highest forms of disrespect one man could say to another man.

Acknowledging what he did was wrong, Bronny said, “When obscene gestures and language come into it, can’t be tolerated.”

“There’s a difference between cheering for your team and not wanting the other team to win,” he continued. “And things I would never say to a fan and they shouldn’t say to me.” It’s all about good sportsmanship.

Good Sportsmanship has been a concern as of late for Team King James.

A week ago, the baller was suspended after elbowing Detroit center Isaiah Stewart, and almost instigating a fight. James argued that the incident was “accidental.”

He said, “His elbow got kinda high, got me off balance a little bit. His elbow lifted my arm. I basically tried to swim move down on his arm. When I went down on his arm, he got off balance, and the left side of my hand grazed his face … definitely accidental.”

While he didn’t agree with the suspension, he did understand why he was being ejected from the game. “I thought it warranted an ejection because of what happened after that, but a suspension, I didn’t think it was warranted. But, the league made that call,” he shared.

SMH… Bronny … the kids at the I Promise Academy are watching you.