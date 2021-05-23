LeBron James Gets A Pass After Partying With Drake

LeBron’s big night out with Drake and Michael B. Jordan almost cost him his spot in the playoffs. Almost.

It’s good to be the king.

Lebron James knows this to be true as the NBA has bent its rules for the All-Star player after he violated the leagues’ COVID-19 Health and Safety Protocols.

The Los Angeles Laker attended a party that celebrated his Lobos 1707 tequila company where he was seen rocking out with Drake and Michael B. Jordan.

Originally, the NBA tried to block him from playing in the first round of the NBA playoffs. They have since changed their minds.

One reason they have been lenient is because those who attended the party had to provide proof that they have been vaccinated or received a negative COVID-19 test.

“It’s a violation of the agreed-upon protocols, and, as we have in other comparable instances around the league, it has been addressed with the team,” a source from the league told ESPN.

While supporters of the purple and gold are celebrating but not everyone is. Other players have not been shown the same level of mercy.

James’ teammate Dennis Schroder was sat down twice for breaking the league’s rule. Kevin Durant from the Nets was kicked out a game earlier in the year because he also violated the league’s rule.

For his part, James is still enjoying himself as the Lakers prepare to play the Suns in Phoenix on Sunday.