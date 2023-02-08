Lebron James Is Now The Highest Scoring NBA Player Of All Time

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

LeBron James surpasses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the newly minted all-time scoring leader in the NBA.

LeBron James has broken the long-running NBA scoring record record, once held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

James broke the almost 40-year record with a 14-foot fade-away jump shot with in the last seconds of the third quarter of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Lakers would go on to lose the game, but it was momentarily stopped to celebrate James’ accomplishment.

James’ wife, three children and others took the floor for a brief ceremony that climaxed with Abdul-Jabbar passing him the “torch” – the game ball.

“I just want to say, thank you to the Laker faithful. You guys are one of a kind,” James said to the crowd. “To be able to be in the presence of such a legend as great as Kareem, it’s very humbling. Please give a standing ovation to the Captain, please. I thank you guys so much for allowing me to be a part of something I’ve always dreamed about.”

NBA commissioner Adam Silver was also on hand at center-court saying, “A record that has stood for nearly 40 years. Many people thought it would never be broken. LeBron, you are the NBA’s all-time scoring leader. Congratulations.”

This is his 20th season in the league.