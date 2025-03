Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

LeBron James fired back after Stephen A. Smith claimed he would have swung at the athlete if things got physical.

LeBron James hilariously mocked ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith after the veteran sportscaster claimed he’d swing at the NBA star if things turned physical during their recent courtside spat.

On Wednesday night (March 26), James took to social media to poke fun at Smith, uploading a playful video showing the outspoken commentator shadowboxing.

Doubling down on the trolling, James also shared a meme featuring Key Glock and Young Dolph laughing hysterically, captioning it with a sarcastic “WHOMP WHOMP WHOMPPPPPPPP” alongside multiple laughing emojis.

James responded to Smith’s recent claims that if the legendary athlete had physically confronted him, he would have “immediately swung” back.

Stephen A Smith says he would’ve swung on LeBron



“If that man would’ve put his hands on me. I would’ve immediately swung on him. Immediately.”



(h/t @gifdsports )



pic.twitter.com/PwMkLrRZYL — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) March 26, 2025

Smith even referenced the infamous Oscars incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock, acknowledging he’d probably get his “butt kicked” if a similar scenario unfolded with James.

However, Smith began catching heat online and quickly clarified his remarks. Smith insisted he wasn’t intimidated by the idea of a physical altercation but admitted he’d likely face severe consequences if it ever happened.

“Nice try folks. On my show, I said I would’ve swung on @kingjames had he slapped me — like lots of y’all said I was scared he would’ve done a few weeks ago,” Smith tweeted. “I also said immediately after that I would’ve gotten my ass thoroughly kicked by the 6’8″, 250lb Goliath, but folks just left that part of my Youtube sentence out, huh? Okay. Have fun!”

LeBron James Urges Stephen A. Smith To “Chill Out”

LeBron, appearing on “The Pat McAfee Show,” likened the commentator’s behavior to a “Taylor Swift tour run,” implying Smith was chasing attention.

The Lakers star also explained that Smith “completely missed the whole point” of their courtside exchange. James said he welcomes fair criticism of his game but draws a line at “personal” attacks, suggesting Smith had crossed that boundary.

James humorously predicted Smith would be “smiling from ear to ear” upon hearing his comments, joking that Smith would probably “grab some ice cream out of the f###### freezer and sit in his chair in his tighty whities on the couch” to savor the moment.

He wrapped up his remarks by advising Smith to “relax” and “chill out,” implying the ESPN host was overreacting.

“He’s like on a Taylor Swift tour run right now…He couldn’t wait for the video to come out…”



– LeBron on Stephen A. Smith



(Via @PatMcAfeeShow )



pic.twitter.com/Ex7qQD9Vi3 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) March 26, 2025