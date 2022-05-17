LeBron James Names His Top 5 Hip Hop Albums

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

King James also chooses between ‘Juice’ and ‘Boyz n the Hood.’

LeBron James is not competing for an NBA championship this year, but the Los Angeles Lakers player is on Twitter engaging with his followers. The 18-time All-Star conducted an online Q&A on Monday.

One user asked LeBron James to name his Top 5 Hip Hop albums of all time. The 37-year-old superstar athlete focused on projects from the 1990s and 2000s.

“The Chronic, Doggystyle, Black Album, Life After Death and ummm It Was Written. But I have so many more to name for real!” responded LeBron James.

The Chronic, Doggystyle, Black Album, Life After Death and ummm It Was Written. But I have so many more to name for real! — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 17, 2022

Dr. Dre released The Chronic in 1992. His protégé, Snoop Dogg, then dropped Doggystyle the following year. It Was Written by Nas hit record store shelves in 1996.

The Notorious B.I.G.’s posthumous project, Life After Death, came out in 1997. Jay-Z’s The Black Album arrived in 2003. All five LPs are widely considered classics in Hip Hop circles.

Boyz n the hood — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 17, 2022

In addition, LeBron James was asked to choose between the 90s-era movies Juice and Boyz n the Hood. James selected Boyz n the Hood, John Singleton’s Academy Award-nominated masterpiece.

The 4-time NBA Most Valuable Player also mentioned The Alchemist as his favorite book. Brazilian author Paulo Coelho published the novel in 1988. The Alchemist has reportedly sold over 65 million copies.

The Alchemist — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 17, 2022

LeBron James has been very vocal about some of his Hip Hop opinions. Last year, James called Jadakiss the most underrated Hip Hop artist of all time. In 2020, JBL co-signed the idea of Lil Baby being the youngest MVP since Derrick Rose.

LeBron James also served as an A&R for 2 Chainz’s 2019 album Rap or Go to the League. When questioned on Twitter why he has not signed any recording artists, LBJ responded, “Cause I don’t have a record label. I just have a [ear] for great [music].”

Cause I don’t have a record label. I just have a 👂🏾 for great 🎶 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 17, 2022