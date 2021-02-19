LeBron James Reveals He’s Dropping An Album

(AllHipHop News)
LeBron James says that he is going to do an album.
Early Thursday morning, the NBA All-Star took to Twitter to make the announcement, joining the ranks of other superstars L.A. Lakers like Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant, who share the same love for music.
However, he promises not to rap on the project.
“My love for music is INSANE!!! I think I’m going to do an album. Oh no I won’t be rapping or anything like that. I’m not crazy, I know what I’m great at, but I tell you one thing I do have. So many friends that can. ! Thinking out load.”
My love for music is INSANE!!! I think I’m going to do a album. Oh no I won’t be rapping or anything like that. I’m not crazy, I know what I’m great at, but I tell you one thing I do have. So many friends that can. 😉😁! Thinking out load 🤔👑💭.
— LeBron James (@KingJames) February 18, 2021
Fans are relieved that he has decided not to rock the mic. Twitter user @simmonsclutch posted a video of the four times chip-winner vibing to Pop Smoke as proof that he should just EP the album. He captioned the clip: “I don’t think you rapping would be the best idea lebron.”
I don’t think you rapping would be the best idea lebron pic.twitter.com/5gibfYiQQU
— Sean 🦫 (@simmonsclutch) February 18, 2021
Mock all you want, but King James has enough Hip-Hop friends to create one of the best compilation projects since DJ Clue was releasing mixtapes.
Some of his friends that add some magic are Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Travis Scott, 2 Chainz, Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Justin Timberlake (now that he has apologized to Janet Jackson), Will Smith (who could still get jiggy with him), Wiz Khalifa and maybe even Migos.
With his pull, he could probably get some tracks from the Pop Smoke and Nipsey Hussle estates and tap the Obamas for a few cameos.
Whatever he chooses to do, like so many of his projects, this promises to be a sure win.