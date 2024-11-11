LeBron James Roasted By Fans Over Unlikely Snoop Dogg & Coach K Dream 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

LeBron James was getting flamed by social media users who refused to believe his dream featuring Snoop Dogg and Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski.

LeBron James has garnered a reputation over the years for exaggerating and embellishing the truth or even outright lying, and his latest recollection, a dream about Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Coach K, has fans howling.

The NBA legend has entire videos and threads on multiple platforms dedicated to some of his most outlandish remarks – check out a compilation at the end of the page. His latest tweet could soon be added to the collection, with fans accusing him of lying about a dream.

On Sunday (November 10), James, who was drafted to the NBA straight out of high school, recalled a wild dream about playing college basketball at Duke University for five-time national champion Mike Krzyzewski.

“Just woke up from having a dream I was playing for Duke for Coach K inside Cameron Indoor Stadium!” he tweeted. “It was INSANE in there. Told Coach K it was an honor to suit up for him and he said the same thing back to me. He’s such a LEGEND!”

The dream continued, with LeBron James claiming the game transferred into a show with Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre performing.

“Then…..” he added, “It turned right into a concert. Snoop & Dre were the performers and they was doing the song “The Next Episode”. The roof inside Cameron damn near came off! Haha. Then my [alarm] went off and I woke up.”

LeBron James Fans Refuse To Buy Dream Story

However, owing to his reputation, social media users refused to believe LeBron James, even when recounting a dream.

“Lebron gets all the good dreams,” one fan joked, while another said, “You wake up and decide to lie unprovoked.”

Lebron gets all the good dreams pic.twitter.com/OtPFcni08S — 𝐓𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐱 (@tronnniel) November 10, 2024

You wake up and decide to lie unprovoked — ͏͏͏𝐉𝐚𝐲 ⌖ (@cagiago_) November 10, 2024

Meanwhile, a third trolled James with their own fantastical tale. “I had a dream that I was a newborn baby,” they replied. “My mother dropped me off at your front door step and you took me in. You raised me, you trained me, you nurtured me into your own image and I became one of the greats thanks to you!!!”

Wow… what a dream my King. I had a dream that I was a newborn baby and my mother dropped me off at your front door step and you took me in. You raised me, you trained me, you nurtured me into your own image and I became one of the greats thanks to you!!! — ²³𝙻𝚎𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚜🏀☄️🌎💞 (@BronGotGame) November 10, 2024

While social media users poked fun at LeBron James’s dream, the Blue Devils took him very seriously.

“Lakers/Duke exhibition game/concert next year in Cameron?” the official Duke Men’s Basketball account tweeted.