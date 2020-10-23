LeBron James’ SpringHill Company Teams With Audible For ‘More Than A Vote’ Special

(AllHipHop News)
LeBron James and his longtime business partner Maverick Carter’s The SpringHill Company is producing exclusive audio content for Audible. The multi-project More Than A Vote: Our Voices. Our Vote premieres October 27 for free within the Audible Premium Plus catalog.
More Than A Vote: Our Voices. Our Vote is described as an educational deep dive into the history and the truths of voting. The Audible special, hosted by Wesley Lowery and Tiffany D. Cross, will launch in support of the More Than A Vote initiative. James and a coalition of Black athletes started the voting rights organization aimed at combating voter suppression and misinformation.
“Influential creators like LeBron, Maverick, and the SpringHill team keep us motivated to continue creating storytelling experiences that spark critical conversations and cultivate change,” said Rachel Ghiazza, Executive Vice President, Head of US Content at Audible.
Ghiazza continues, “Joining forces with this fearless group, we strive to empower our millions of listeners and provide resources to elevate their voices, and what better way to start than with an inspiring Words + Music special to reinforce the mission of LeBron’s More Than A Vote initiative.”
Narrators for More Than A Vote: Our Voices. Our Vote include LeBron James, Octavia Spencer, Tommie Smith, Jalen Rose, Amanda Seales, Leon Bridges, Andra Day, Desmond Meade, LaTosha Brown, Rutha Mae Harris, and Martha S. Jones. Two more SpringHill Company original projects are currently in development exclusively for Audible.