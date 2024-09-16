Lecrae Responds to Kendrick Lamar In New Freestyle Boasting “White Forces”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Listen to Kendrick Lamar’s surprise music drop and Lecrae’s incredible response with an epic freestyle.

Kendrick Lamar surprised fans with a new Instagram-only music drop dubbed “Watch the Party Die” by fans and media due to its catchy chorus.

In the track, Lamar voices his frustrations with the current state of the music industry and beyond.

After some internal debate, Lecrae decided to respond to his Compton brethren with some bars of his own. Visually, he used white Air Force to Kendrick’s black ones, which typically denote diabolical behavior.

In Lecrae’s freestyle, which uses the same beat, he says: “I was wrestling, like, should I write a verse? / The culture got enough clout-chasing vultures out here trying to prove they worth / They need attention, they can’t imagine me not trying to make myself look bigger off of this Kendrick mention / I can’t imagine his position.”

Lecrae continued with, “Before I got on my mission, I was a party victim / I bought the party favors, I used the trauma, my single mama to justify the commas to pay the Devil’s wages.”

His powerful lyrics have garners a significant, largely positive response from fans. A known Christian Hip-Hop artist, Lecrae opted to reflect on his past and reveal how he navigates the challenges within the industry.

“Watch the Party Die” has also introduced Kendrick Lamar to new fans, because of the nonsecular themes in the song. Despite working within a niche genre, Lecrae has collaborated with mainstream artists like Ty Dolla $ign, Big K.R.I.T, and others.

Kendrick Lamar has been making headlines ever since his legendary rap battle with Drake, and his remarkable year has now led to him being selected by a committee, JAY-Z’s Roc Nation and Apple Music and the city of New Orleans for the Super Bowl LIX halftime performance.