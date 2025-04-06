Legal Battle Erupts Over Graffiti Mural At Hip-Hop’s Birthplace In The Bronx

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Hiip-Hop’s origins at 1520 Sedgwick Avenue are the location of a fierce fight in which the NY city claims a mural violates advertising codes.

A vivid mural meant to honor Hip-Hop’s birthplace at 1520 Sedgwick Avenue has sparked a legal clash between city officials and the property’s ownership group, Workforce Housing.

The graffiti installation is at the center of a dispute over what the city says is unauthorized and commercial signage.

The iconic Bronx apartment complex, widely celebrated as the launching pad of Hip-Hop culture thanks to DJ Kool Herc’s groundbreaking 1973 party is now in legal controversy.

The New York City Department of Buildings has already issued two code violations. One violation cited the property’s management for using prohibited signage that includes a URL—Birthplace of Hip Hop NYC. They object to the site selling memorabilia.

“We’re not going to back down from it,” John Crotty, founder of Workforce Housing to New York’s Fox 5, said. “We’re not going to stop. We’re not going to acquiesce to it.”

Crotty argues the mural is art, not marketing. He also believes the city’s actions infringe on the First Amendment rights of the artists and the community’s ability to celebrate cultural legacy.

“We have the power to speak,” Crotty continued. “The power to say and say what is necessary in the places we think that is true. There are limitations to it, but building signage is not relevant to it because in the end of the day, the message is about Hip-Hop. The building is where it began. We don’t think we should bow to anyone.”

The Department of Buildings in New York City sees it differently.

Officials said Crotty failed to gain proper approval from the Department of Cultural Affairs under the City Canvas program. This is a city initiative that permits public art on temporary protective structures with guidelines.

Crotty has already been hit with a $2,500 fine, but he intends to contest in court.