James Earl Jones—”Coming To America” King & Voice Of “Star Wars” Villain—Dead At 93

One of his last roles was in the 2021 sequel to Coming To America starring Eddie Murphy.

Legendary actor James Earl Jones, who voiced Star Wars villain Darth Vader, starred in Field of Dreams and numerous other films and Broadway shows, died Monday morning (September 9) at his home in Dutchess County, New York. No cause of death was given. He was 93.

Jones is one of only a handful of entertainers who earned an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony (EGOT) through the course of his career. Jones has received two Primetime Emmy Awards, a Grammy Award and three Tony Awards and was presented with the Honorary Academy Award.

Known for his deep, booming voice, Jones was born on January 17, 1931, in Mississippi. He had a career spanning over seven decades, during which he became one of the most iconic figures in the entertainment industry. He’s widely recognized for his distinctive voice work, most notably as not just the voice of Darth Vader in the Star Wars franchise but also Mufasa in Disney’s The Lion King.

Beyond his voice roles, Jones is also an accomplished stage and screen actor, earning acclaim for his performances in plays such as “Fences” and “The Great White Hope,” for which he won a Tony Award. He’s also been nominated for Academy Awards and received numerous accolades for his contributions to acting. His authoritative voice and commanding presence have made him a cultural icon, and he was one of the most respected actors in Hollywood.

One of his last roles was in the 2021 sequel to Coming To America starring Eddie Murphy. In the original 1988 film, Jones played the role of King Jaffe Joffer, the ruler of the fictional African kingdom of Zamunda and the father of the film’s protagonist, Prince Akeem, who was portrayed by Murphy. King Jaffe Joffer is a regal and authoritative figure, deeply committed to maintaining tradition and ensuring that his son marries a bride of royal stature, which sets the stage for much of the film’s conflict and humor.

Jones reprised his role as King Jaffe Joffer in the sequel, Coming 2 America, where his character is shown in his later years as he prepares to pass on the throne to his son, continuing the story of Prince Akeem’s journey to become king. His performance in both films was highly praised, adding gravitas and comedic timing to the story.