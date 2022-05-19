Legendary Houston Rapper Scarface Announces Farewell Tour

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Scarface is embarking on a final 32 city tour this Summer

All-time Hip-Hop great and Houston rapper Scarface has announced his final tour which will precede his purported retirement from rap.

After a life-threatening battle with COVID-19 in 2020, Scarface subsequently suffered through a year of dialysis until he underwent a well-publicized kidney transplant. But although Scarface has been recovering well, it’s been a taxing few years.

In addition as AllHipHop reported in November of 2021, Scarface has his eyes set on other genres of music like blues, rock, and alternative to tell his story and said he is “done with the rap.”

He explained that he feels that there is nothing left for him to do after more than three decades in Hip-Hop:

“You know how you can just burn a lane? I burned the [Rap] lane,” Scarface told fellow Geto Boy Willie D on a November episode of the Geto Boys Reloaded. “We did—we did it, Willie, we f*ckin’ did it, bro! We did it. Everything that we set to accomplish out there recording on the pool table with the f*ckin’ 4-track or 8-track with the microphone up against the wall? We made it, bro.”

But now after selling out his farewell show at Houston’s House of Blues, Face has been inspired to take his show on the road one last time for a 32-city farewell tour. Scheduled to kick off on July 8th, 2022 at Yoshi’s in Oakland, CA, the tour will also include a stop at LL Cool J’s “Rock the Bells Festival” on August 6th in Queens, NY.

Face will appear alongside his band Formaldehyde Funkmen, performing his all-time classic hits “My Block”, “Smile”, “Guess Who’s Back”, “This Can’t Be Life”, Geto Boys’ “Mind is Playing Tricks”, and many more.

Scarface will also be offering a special VIP meet and greet with fans. VIPs will receive a limited edition Scarface “Face Mob” commemorative baseball game quality jersey, and will get to enter the venue an hour before doors to hang out with Scarface to get their jerseys signed and take photos.

Bred in H-Town’s South Acres or Crestmont Park neighborhood, Scarface dropped out of high school and went to the streets where he would eventually find rap and a more purposeful path in music. As a member of both the Geto Boys and as a solo artist Scarface has earned 7 RIAA Gold and 4 RIAA Platinum certifications to date.

Aside from the millions of albums sold, Scarface is often credited for his profound impact in the rap world with his contributions to storytelling, beat-making, beat selection, lyrics, and tone. He also took big steps for those struggling with mental health being one fo the first rappers to address those challenges in his musci Scarface is often cited as a rapper who carried the flag for Hip-Hop coming out of the South in the early 1990s when New York and the West Coast were dominating rap scenes across the country.

Fans will be able to find tickets starting on Wednesday, May 18th on each venue’s individual website (venues listed below).