Pioneer producer and DJ Marley Marl has sold a piece of his publishing to Reservoir, leaving his classic-packed catalog in the capable hands of another Hip-Hop icon, Faith Newman.

In a press release, Reservoir revealed the Queensbridge native, whose real name is Marlon Williams, negotiated a deal that could include his production publishing on projects like LL Cool J’s Mama Said Knock You Out, his work with the Juice Crew, including early joints with Roxanne Shanté, MC Shan, Biz Markie, and Big Daddy Kane, songs on TLC’s 4x-Platinum-selling 1992 debut, OOOOOOOHHH… ON THE TLC TIP and others.

Marley said, “I’m so excited to be partnering with Reservoir. Faith Newman and I go back for decades, and I know she and the team truly care about my music.”

Continuing his remarks, stating, “I am so happy they’re going to be the new home for my catalog.”

Faith Newman, Reservoir Executive Vice President of A&R and Catalog Development (and the woman who signed another Queensbridge legend named Nas), said, “We’re honored to represent Marley’s catalog. He has been shaping hip-hop music since its beginning, and we are proud to support all his impressive contributions to the genre.”

Many might ask why artists are selling their catalog rights. Rolling Stone suggests the following reasons: tax benefits, personal circumstances, and a hot market (they can sell it for more than they can make from it).

“One of Reservoir’s consistent key strategies is expanding our catalog of evergreen hits,” Rell Lafargue, Reservoir President and Chief Operating Officer, stated. “Working with Marley is a great opportunity to deliver on that goal by extending the reach of his classic Hip-Hop tracks and helping to deepen their value.”