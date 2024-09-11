Legendary Singer Frankie Beverly Dead At Aged 77 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The family of musical icon Frankie Beverly confirmed his passing in a social media statement on Wednesday.

Frankie Beverly, lead singer of the R&B soul and funk band Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly, has passed away.

The family of the legendary singer confirmed the sad news in a statement on social media on Wednesday morning (September 10), asking for privacy during their time of mourning.

“Grieving the loss of a loved one is a deeply personal and emotional experience,” the statement began. “During this time, as we are navigating feelings of sorrow, reflection, and remembrance we kindly ask for privacy and understanding, allowing us the space to grieve in our own way. This period for is one of healing, and your respect for our need for solitude is appreciated as we honor the memory of our beloved Howard Stanley Beverly known to the world as Frankie Beverly.”

The family urged, “Love one another as he would want that for us all.”

Frankie Beverley died on September 10, aged 77.

The legendary frontman carved an indelible mark on the world of music with his soulful voice, heartfelt lyrics, and timeless melodies.

Frankie Beverly retired in July after performing his final concert in his hometown of Philadelphia. As reported by AllHipHop, thousands came out in triple-digit heat to give Beverly his flowers and listen to his numerous hits. Songs like “Joy & Pain” and “Before I Let Go,” along with many others, have served as anthems, birthday theme songs, wedding reception party starters and much more to the Black community.

AllHipHop sends our condolences to Frankie Beverly’s family and loved ones.