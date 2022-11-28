Leigh-Anne Pinnock Links With Hit-Boy For New New Music

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Grammy-Award Hip-Hop producer is working with a British pop singer on her new project.

Little Mix was among the most prominent British pop girl groups about a decade ago.

But a few years ago, the group went on a hiatus after some members could not see eye to eye.

Now, one of the more famous members of the group, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, is breaking out on her own— creating a solo music project and has tapped one of Hip-Hop’s most popping producers to help her bring her dream to light.

According to the Daily Mail, Pinnock will be working with Hit-Boy, the songwriter and producer behind the success of Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Kanye West, Rihanna, and most recently with, Nas, helping the Queens native to receive his first Grammy Award.

The outlet says she started recording tracks with Hit-Boy, whose real name is Chauncey Hollis, earlier in 2022 and is really coming up with stuff that matches who she sees herself to be.

Sources have said, “Leigh-Anne has been working out what sort of music feels best for her, and she’s been making great progress.”

“A lot of the songs have a heavy R&B vibe, and others have strong hip-hop influences. It’s the music she listens to the most, so it makes sense to follow that path,” the insider continued before adding, “Leigh has great names working with her, so she is on to a winner.”

We know it is gonna be fire because when a demo of one song leaked, her record label, Warner Music, went bonkers. The source said it was an “extremely early demo.”