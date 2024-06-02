Leonardo DiCaprio & Maya Jama Partying Sparks “Storm” Of Complaints

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Leonardo DiCaprio and Maya Jama’s lively party at London’s Chiltern Firehouse drew noise complaints from hotel guests.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Maya Jama’s lively party at London’s Chiltern Firehouse drew noise complaints from hotel guests.

Leonardo DiCaprio and “Love Island” star Maya Jama attended a high-profile bash at London’s Chiltern Firehouse, leading to noise complaints.

The Sunday party reportedly became boisterous, causing hotel guests to raise their concerns to management, as reported by The Sun.

The duo, previously seen celebrating in Ibiza in April 2023, have drawn attention to their social outings, with Jama sporting a gold “Leo” necklace.

Despite rumors, Maya Jama took to social media to dismiss speculations of a romance, saying, “That is literally my star sign.”

Their public appearances at festive gatherings have continued. Jama and Leonardo DiCaprio were seen together at his pre-BAFTA party and an afterparty at Annabel’s members’ club.

Maya Jama remains linked with British rapper and singer Stormzy, with whom she rekindled a romance during a trip to Greece in August.

In contrast, Leonardo DiCaprio is currently seeing Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, 25.

The pair met at the Cannes Film Festival’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” premiere in May 2023, and their relationship became public following a sighting at an ice cream date in Los Angeles.