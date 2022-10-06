Leslie Jones Says Suge Knight Looked Like A DeBarge In High School: “I Was In Love”

Leslie Jones recalled her high school days with Suge Knight in an interview with DJ Whoo Kid.
The former Saturday Night Live cast member revealed she had a huge crush on Suge Knight when they were younger. Leslie Jones claimed the Death Row Records co-founder used to look like a member of the DeBarge family.
“When I went to high school with Suge Knight, first of all, I was in love with him because he looked like one of the DeBarges,” she told Whoo Kid. “So, I was in f###### love with him. He had that long-ass jheri curl. He was not f###### with me really, but he would be nice to me ‘cause … I was Coach Carpenter’s teacher aide. And one day, I’m telling you one day he came in there and smiled at me and winked at me. And I thought I was gonna have a m############—I thought I was gonna have a f###### conniption. He was just the same big ass bully.”
Leslie Jones also discussed a time when Suge Knight was interested in her cousin. The comedian remembered being so upset she stopped speaking to her cousin for weeks.
“He liked my cousin and I was so mad,” she said. “I didn’t speak to my cousin for a month because Suge liked her. And I was like, ‘That’s f##### up. You know I was in love with him. Why would you take him from me?’ And she was like, ‘B####, I literally don’t want him. I don’t wanna f### with him! Are you stupid?’”
Listen to Leslie Jones tell stories about Suge Knight, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and more below.