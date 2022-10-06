Leslie Jones Says Suge Knight Looked Like A DeBarge In High School: “I Was In Love”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Former ‘SNL’ cast member Leslie Jones told stories about going to high school with Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight.

Leslie Jones recalled her high school days with Suge Knight in an interview with DJ Whoo Kid.

The former Saturday Night Live cast member revealed she had a huge crush on Suge Knight when they were younger. Leslie Jones claimed the Death Row Records co-founder used to look like a member of the DeBarge family.

“When I went to high school with Suge Knight, first of all, I was in love with him because he looked like one of the DeBarges,” she told Whoo Kid. “So, I was in f###### love with him. He had that long-ass jheri curl. He was not f###### with me really, but he would be nice to me ‘cause … I was Coach Carpenter’s teacher aide. And one day, I’m telling you one day he came in there and smiled at me and winked at me. And I thought I was gonna have a m############—I thought I was gonna have a f###### conniption. He was just the same big ass bully.”

Leslie Jones also discussed a time when Suge Knight was interested in her cousin. The comedian remembered being so upset she stopped speaking to her cousin for weeks.

“He liked my cousin and I was so mad,” she said. “I didn’t speak to my cousin for a month because Suge liked her. And I was like, ‘That’s f##### up. You know I was in love with him. Why would you take him from me?’ And she was like, ‘B####, I literally don’t want him. I don’t wanna f### with him! Are you stupid?’”

Listen to Leslie Jones tell stories about Suge Knight, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and more below.