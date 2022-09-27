Letitia Wright Talks Not Getting To Say Goodbye To Chadwick Boseman

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The world lost accomplished actor Chadwick Boseman on August 28, 2020. Boseman’s Black Panther co-stars, including Letitia Wright, had to film the movie’s sequel without him.

Tamron Hall invited Letitia Wright as a guest on her daytime talk show. The conversation included Wright discussing Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She also reflected on Chadwick Boseman’s death.

“So when this unfortunate event happened [getting injured on set] and I had to take about three months out, I went back home and my mom received me with tears in her eyes and I just had to sit with myself and decide ‘how are you going to bounce back from this? How are you going to get back on the set to fulfill your purpose that God blessed you with?’ And I could hear [Chadwick Boseman] just tell me that I could do it. I didn’t feel like I could do it. I didn’t feel like I could go back,” said Wright.

What a coincidence… #WakandaForever's Letitia Wright joined us on #NationalComicBookDay!



What's your favorite comic book?! 👓📖❤️ pic.twitter.com/xJevmOJgJl — Tamron Hall Show (@TamronHallShow) September 26, 2022

The 28-year-old actess added, “I admired his journey even more because he dealt with something that we didn’t know about until he passed away and I’m trying to contain it, but I never got to say goodbye to my brother [Boseman] so just going through that situation, it was another opportunity for leadership and strength to come out and just for him to be such a leader at a time when he was facing so much. I just felt like once I got the healing I needed and I went back, I finished stronger.”

Chadwick Boseman passed away due to complications from colon cancer. He was 43 years old. Before his death, Boseman also starred in movies such as Get on Up, Captain America: Civil War, 21 Bridges, and Da 5 Bloods. Netflix’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom was Boseman’s final film.

Letitia Wright’s Suri character will appear in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The cast also includes Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Martin Freeman, Angela Bassett, and others. Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will arrive in theaters on November 11, 2022.