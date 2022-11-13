Letitia Wright Discusses “Traumatic” Accident While Filming “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Letitia Wright explains what she went through after she was seriously injured on the set of the sequel to “Black Panther.”

Letitia Wright has discussed the “traumatic” accident she was involved in on the set of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

The actress, who plays Shuri in the superhero movies, was hospitalized in August 2021 after sustaining injuries while filming a stunt on a motorcycle in Boston.

While Letitia’s injuries were reported to be “minor” at the time, in a new interview for Variety, she revealed she was treated for a fractured shoulder and concussion.

“I’m still processing it,” she said. “I’m still working through it in therapy. It was really traumatic.”

Director Ryan Coogler and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige visited Letitia in the hospital. Later, it was decided that the star should travel to London so she could recuperate at home.

And despite contending with post-concussion syndrome when the shoot resumed in January, Letitia noted that she is proud of herself for battling through the incident.

“I had great, great, great medical support, great patience on set,” the 29-year-old continued. “I’m just extremely proud of myself. I’m extremely proud of Ryan, of the team, for just the resilience – overcoming adversities every step of the way. When I finished filming, I cried like a little baby.”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” also starring Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, and Winston Duke, opened in U.S. cinemas on Friday.