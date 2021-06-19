Lil Baby Buys Out Footlocker And Gives Everything Away

Lil Baby continues to prove his dedication to the local community, with an amazing act of charity!

Lil Baby went to a local Atlanta footlocker and bought the whole store out.

A video has gone viral with the Quality Control artist coming out the retail chain with hundreds of black and white-striped Footlocker bags. But this was not just a luxury shopping spree for him, his girl, and his crew, LB snatched up all the sneakers to give back to his community.

“That was some s### I did cause I seen a lot of them had on flip flops. When I say save community I mean centers, programs, jobs. You can’t imagine the the s### I don’t post,” Lil Baby said.

Whether this was a powerful punctuation on economic justice for the first national recognition of Juneteenth (a redistribution of commercial wares, denied to a few who cannot afford minor luxuries) or a dope gesture to support dads on Father’s Day, the “The Bruised Up” rapper used his own money and creativity stepped to help those in need.

This isn’t new for the chart-topper.

Less than a year ago, he made a post on Twitter stating that he wanted to use his earnings from his hit song “A Bigger Picture” to make a difference and had over a million dollars to donate to communities in need.

“I got 1.5 million dollars to donate off of “Bigger Picture “ I want the money to go we’re it’s needed.”

Keep up the good work.

“I don’t want to donate to just any organization, but I will be letting my fans kno exactly we’re the money goes”

“Lawyers ,Bonds , Play Grounds , Jobs , youth activities , things that WE can really benefit off of.”