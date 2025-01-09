Lil Baby Reveals Young Thug’s Jail Plot For His & Future’s Collaborative Album

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Join Lil Baby as he shares an intriguing anecdote about Young Thug’s ambitious attempt to create a collaborative album with Future.

Lil Baby has plans to flood his fanbase with a ton of new music in 2025 and apparently Future and Young Thug are intertwined with his mission.

On Wednesday (January 8), the Atlanta rapper appeared in a new episode of Spotify’s A Day In The Life series, giving fans an exclusive behind the scenes look at the hectic pace of his everyday life.

During a portion of the video while getting a re-twist, WHAM casually dropped a bombshell by sharing an intriguing anecdote with his stylist about Young Thug’s ambitious attempt to engineer a full-blown collaborative album between him and Future.

According to Lil Baby, the idea came directly from Thug while he was still behind bars, fighting the YSL RICO case.

“Me and Future was working on a joint tape, you know what I’m saying,” Lil Baby revealed. “We damn near got the whole tape done.”

Lil Baby went on to recount the exact moment Young Thug reached out to him to set the whole play up off of just one call.

“Now Slime came home, you know, he ain’t going for that,” he said. “He like, ‘Sh*t!?’, you feel me? Because it’s actually like Thug’s idea. Like, he called me when he was in jail. He like, ‘Hey, call Pluto, bro. I want y’all to do a tape together.’”

He went on to explain that Young Thug, who he still affectionately refers to as Slime, has since amended the grand plans he had for the duo since he came home last October.

“It’s like a completely Thug idea,” he said. “Like, ‘Bro, you and Pluto ain’t drop a tape together. He damn done named the tape and everything. Like this before he got out,” Baby said. “But then now he got out, you know, ‘Sh*t, I’m on the tape, man’.”

Lil Baby concluded the clip by revealing he and Thug have already created about 10 songs since he was released last year and said he’s a “lab rat” who stays in the studio.

“We might got something big in store on that, you know what I’m saying?” he said. “I don’t know exactly, but it’s gonna be a lot of inner works.”

Watch the clip in the post below.