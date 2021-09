A jeweler who sold Lil Baby a fake watch worth almost half a million dollars has apologized and given the rapper his loot back!

The jeweler who was accused of jerking Lil Baby out of $400,000 after selling him a phony watch, has come forward to reveal the issue has been resolved.

The problems for New York City jeweler Rafaello and Co. started after Instagram account Fakewatchbuster pointed out the rap star’s Patek Philippe Nautilus 40th Anniversary watch was fake.

Lil Baby was furious.

“Now @rafaelloandco y’all Kno better then to sell ME of all people a FAKE Or anything that could be called a FAKE ! I stand on my name the same way y’all should ! Ain’t no such thing as a mistake when that money involved 🤷🏽‍♂️!! Don’t Fuccin Play Wit me Cause when I’m on that I’m on that 😈 #ansameforyoupussyassniggas #dontplaywitbaby.”

According to Rafaello and Co.’s Instagram, the dispute was resolved after they refunded Lil Baby his money and gifted the rapper four massive iced out rings, which spell out the word for, and honor of the rapper’s brand 4PF.

“I personally want to apologize to @lilbaby for not doing my due diligence when selling him the attack watch. I should have inspected the watch after purchasing it from the dealer. I take full responsibility for not doing my job properly. I would NEVER knowingly sell him or anyone else – anything that is not 100% authentic,” one of the founders of the brand said in a statement.

Lil Baby seems to be pleased since he got his money back and received some outrageously looking blank for free too.

