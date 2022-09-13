Lil Baby & Gunna Earn First Diamond Award For “Drip Too Hard”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Baby also hit another huge milestone in his career with his “Detox” single.

Two of Atlanta’s top rap stars just added another major accolade to their respective résumés. The Recording Industry Association of America recently certified Lil Baby and Gunna’s “Drip Too Hard” as Diamond (10 million units).

Only 86 songs in the history of the RIAA have earned Diamond certification. “Drip Too Hard” became both Lil Baby and Gunna’s first Diamond Award-winning track.

“Drip Too Hard” resides on the duo’s 2018 collaborative project Drip Harder. The single peaked at #4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and scored a Best Rap/Sung Performance nomination at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

Lil Baby and Gunna’s “Drip Too Hard” music video has amassed more than 81 million views on YouTube. Over on Spotify, the collaboration totaled more than 1 billion streams.

In addition to “Drip Too Hard” going Diamond, this has been a big week for Lil Baby for another reason as well. According to Billboard, the 27-year-old 4PF frontman’s “Detox” single debuted at #25 on the latest Hot 100 rankings.

As a result, Lil Baby tied Elvis Presley for 9th place on the list of most all-time entries on the Hot 100. Presley and Baby both have exactly 109 tracks that have made it onto the weekly tally of the most popular songs in America.

Gunna is currently incarcerated in Georgia on RICO charges. The YSL-affiliated rhymer has to remain in jail until his trial after a judge denied him bond. The man born Sergio Giavanni Kitchens maintains his innocence.