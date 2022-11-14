Lil Baby Honored With His Own Day In Atlanta 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

November 13th is now known as Dominique “Lil Baby” Jones Day in Atlanta after the rapper was rewarded for his contributions to the city.

Lil Baby has been recognized by his hometown, receiving his own day during a ceremony on Sunday.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper took to Instagram on Sunday to share photos from the celebration. He received his own day – November 13, now known in Atlanta as Dominique “Lil Baby” Jones Day. He accepted a proclamation marking the honor from the Atlanta City Council.

“November 13th Is Officially Dominique “Lil Baby” Jones Day In Atlanta !! Thank You ……🙏🏽🙏🏽” Lil Baby shared.

In addition to recognizing Lil Baby as a “musical ambassador,” the proclamation also recorded his philanthropic contributions to the city, including pledging $1.5 million of the proceeds from his 2020 single, “The Bigger Picture.”

Lil Baby also donated 10,000 winter coats and launched a $500,000 back-to-school festival as well as a $100,000 Booker T. Washington high school scholarship fund.

Meanwhile, a hairdresser recently shared a heartwarming story about the ATL rapper after she cut his hair during his “One Of Them Ones” joint tour with Chris Brown. The stylist was left overwhelmed after Baby “took care” of her with his payment.

“I had a lot of stuff going on and it’s been a rough two months,” the hairdresser explained. “He took care of me. I literally just took care of his whole entourage, and they were so nice and so cool. He literally took care of me.”

While she did not disclose the sum, she revealed, “He paid me, and he paid me a substantial amount.”

The hairdresser then showed the interviewer her bank account admitting her recent financial struggles. However, she says Lil Baby blessed her without knowing her issues. “He didn’t know any of it,” she said. “He was just being genuine.” Watch the clip below.