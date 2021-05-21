Lil Baby & Kirk Franklin Connect For ‘Space Jam 2’ Single “We Win”

One of the hottest Hip Hop artists on the planet linked up with one of the most celebrated Gospel performers of all time for a new song. Lil Baby and Kirk Franklin’s “We Win” arrived on Friday.

“We Win” will be part of the upcoming soundtrack for the Space Jam: A New Legacy motion picture. Veteran rap producer Just Blaze crafted the single’s beat.

Lil Baby raps on the record, “We will be better than ever Made a promise we can do it together And I ain’t breaking my word. I just wish that I could fly like a bird. Get away from this Earth. Had to pray a prayer, felt I was cursed.”

Space Jam: A New Legacy stars 4-time NBA champion LeBron James. The cast of the live-action/animated sports comedy includes Don Cheadle, Sonequa Martin-Green, Khris Davis, Zendaya, and numerous professional basketball players.

The sequel to1996’s Space Jam will also feature Looney Tunes characters such as Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, and Tweety. Last August, LeBron James revealed the Tune Squad uniforms for the first time.

“Tune Squad coming soon!! Glad all my @ljfamfoundation and @ipromiseschool families got to see it first. Thanks for holdin it down my brother @mavcarter #JustkidsfromAKRON,” wrote James on Instagram.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is scheduled to be released by Warner Bros. Pictures in theaters and HBO Max on July 16. Malcolm D. Lee (The Best Man, Girls Trip) directed the movie. LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Ryan Coogler, and Duncan Henderson are credited as producers.