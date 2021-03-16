Lil Baby Launches His Own Drink “Oowee Lemonade”

(AllHipHop News)
Lil Baby might not have walked away with a Grammy Award last night, but the Atlanta native did possibly have the most impactful performance out of all of his peers.
He also, in the wee hours of the night, launched a celebratory hood goodie for his fans —hopefully, they all remember where he got his start: THE STREETS.
And so, courtesy of Rap Snacks, the “The Bigger Picture” rapper now has his own juice available at any hood store next to other brands like Snapple, Mystic, and Arizona Iced Tea.
Called Lil Baby Oowee Lemonade, the beverage comes in five diabet-ical flavors, Fruit Punch, Strawberry Watermelon, Mango Pineapple, Blueberry, and Sweet Tea.
The owner of Rap Snacks, Percy “Master P” Miller said, “We started with snacks, now we are expanding our business to the beverage side.”
“We are committed to creating quality products and showing the world that we too can compete in the food and beverage space.”
According to a press release, some of the profits from the sale of each bottle of the Oowee Lemonade product will financially support Atlanta Children’s Center and Covenant House in Atlanta.
These organizations were selected by Lil Baby and BossUp Foundation, Rap Snacks’ philanthropic arm.
“I know my fans are going to love this line of Oowee Lemonades,” Lil Baby offers. “Rap Snacks are about hip-hop culture, I’m about the culture, and I’m excited that proceeds from every purchase are a “give back” to help our communities. It’s exciting to be a part of something that will lift people from my hometown and nationally through the BossUp Foundation. It’s life-changing—I’ve never been a part of anything like this before.”
James Lindsay, CEO of Rap Snacks, understood this moment and believed that using his star power can drive attention to their product, “We’re so excited to make this announcement after Lil Baby’s showstopping appearance at the Grammys.”
“This extension of his partnership with us will connect with his growing fanbase the world over. We are the only company to feature Hip-Hop icons in association with our products. Our lemonade is a great-tasting product. We’ve combined flavors that haven’t been done before, and we’re expanding our market.”
Lil Baby is already featured on three types of Rap Snack chips.