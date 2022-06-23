Lil Baby, Lauryn Hill & More To Perform At 2022 ONE Musicfest

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

ATL will host the “Southeast’s premier urban progressive music and arts festival.”

The 2022 edition of the ONE Musicfest features a stacked lineup. In partnership with Live Nation Urban, ONE Musicfest will present Hip Hop and R&B stars live on stage in Atlanta later this year.

Lil Baby, Jazmine Sullivan, Rick Ross, Gucci Mane, Jeezy, Ashanti, Ja Rule, Beenie Man, City Girls, Tems, and other acts are on the flyer. Additionally, the legendary Ms. Lauryn Hill will take part in a “special performance.”

“We are super excited about this year’s line-up and new location. One thing we pride ourselves on is creating a diverse line-up that reflects the vast and beautiful breath of Black Music and Culture,” states J. Carter, Founder of ONE Musicfest.

J. Carter continues, “We are also taking over the 4th Ward Area in Atlanta, GA, and increasing our footprint to four stages instead of three. ONE Musicfest 2022 will be our biggest year yet, but we still plan to keep the energy and vibrations intimate and comfortable.”

The two-day ONE Musicfest takes place on October 8 and October 9 at Atlanta’s Central Park. The venue, located in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood, will host four stages for the event.

ONE Musicfest also partnered with BET to turn the festival grounds into a Black Joy Playground. Concertgoers will have the opportunity to purchase items from over forty food trucks and over fifty vendors.

For more information about the 2022 ONE Musicfest visit onemusicfest.com.