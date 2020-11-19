Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion & Roddy Ricch Win 2020 Apple Music Awards

(AllHipHop News)
Over the last several weeks, there have been debates online about which artist can claim the title of Rapper of the Year. Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, and Roddy Ricch are names that continue to be brought up in that conversation.
All three of those acts have now earned even more accomplishments which will surely fuel their respective fan bases into arguing that their favorite rap star is the real MVP. The Second Annual Apple Music Awards revealed its list of 2020 winners.
Lil Baby was named Artist of the Year. Breakthrough Artist of the Year went to Megan Thee Stallion. Roddy Ricch won Top Song of the Year (“The Box”) and Top Album of the Year (Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial).
“This year has changed me a lot. Now that I’m an artist, I feel like my voice can get heard through my music and I needed to say something. And my fans listened. So thank you to my fans and thank you to Apple Music for giving me a special way to connect to my fans,” says Lil Baby.
Megan states, “I am so excited to be the Breakthrough Artist of the Year. This is a really big accomplishment for me. Apple Music has been rocking with me for so long, even before making me an Up Next artist, and I am just very appreciative and very grateful. I will forever love y’all as much as y’all love me.”
Roddy Ricch says, “My first phone was the iPhone. It’s crazy making music could get me to the point where a platform like Apple could honor me or put me on a pedestal. I just appreciate Apple Music to the farthest extent. Winning this award motivates me to work even harder. This is confirmation that I am on the right track and doing what I gotta do to be the greatest in my own right.”
Plus, Country/Pop superstar Taylor Swift earned Songwriter of the Year. The Apple Music Awards celebration begins on December 14 with a week of special performances, fan events, interviews, and more. Viewers can stream the festivities worldwide on Apple Music, Apple Music TV, and the Apple TV app.
“The Apple Music Awards is our opportunity to recognize and honor the incredible artists who we feel have deeply impacted and inspired the world and our customers, and helped us feel connected through music this year,” said Oliver Schusser, Vice President of Apple Music and Beats. “We have an exciting week of music planned in December and are very much looking forward to celebrating together with these artists and their fans.”